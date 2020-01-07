Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected in some parts of the country today.

A status yellow warning for wind came into effect overnight for counties in the northern half of the country and along the eastern seaboard.

Motorists are being urged to take extra care in parts of Ulster, Connacht and Leinster.

A wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo is in place since 1am and those counties will see the highest wind speeds.

Another warning for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo began at 6am. Both wind warnings will end at 8pm.