Met Eireann has issued another thunderstorm warning for tomorrow that will impact most of the country.

The status yellow alert will affect all of Connacht and Ulster as well as some counties in north Leinster and north Munster.

The warning will come into effect at 9am and last for 24 hours.

There will be a risk of hail, while longer spells of rain over Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary could lead to some flooding.

https://twitter.com/MetEireann/status/1423243490612420609?s=20