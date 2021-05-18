By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for 4 South East counties.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy showers with the risk of lightning in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

The alert – which includes 5 other counties – is valid until 8pm this evening.

Status Yellow – Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford Thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail. Valid: 14:00 Tuesday 18/05/2021 to 20:00 Tuesday 18/05/2021https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/TwsCvo5qGA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 18, 2021