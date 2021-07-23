By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for the South East this afternoon and evening by Met Eireann.

Tipperary is among the counties most at risk including Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The nationwide alert came into effect from 13:13pm this afternoon with the forecaster warning of lightning, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20s for the weekend.

⚠️ Status Yellow – Thunderstorm & rain warning for Ireland ⚠️

Thunderstorms in places this afternoon & evening with lightning, hail & heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding. ⛈️ ☔️

Track the Thunderstorms live on our radar https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/pj2bVTBd4q — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile an Orange warning is in place three counties including north Tipperary.

⚠️Galway, Clare & north Tipperary upgraded to Status Orange thunderstorm and rain warning⛈️⚠️ Take care as sudden heavy downpours of rain and hail may occur as the thunderstorms cross the country. More here⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/ozJuxTdyGO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2021