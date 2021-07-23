By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for the South East this afternoon and evening by Met Eireann.

Tipperary is among the counties most at risk including Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The nationwide alert came into effect from 13:13pm this afternoon with the forecaster warning of lightning, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.


Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20s for the weekend.

Meanwhile an Orange warning is in place three counties including north Tipperary.

