Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across the South East as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in place.

The alert is valid until 3 am tomorrow.

Torrential rain may lead to dangerous driving conditions, according to Met Éireann

Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast until 0700 Saturday. pic.twitter.com/coS024JDGB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 18, 2020

“Prolonged rainfall, heavy at times, will extend from the Irish Sea to Leinster, Ulster and north Connacht through the evening hours,” a post of Met Éireann’s website says.

The warning also covers all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo.

The rainfall warning comes after Dublin Airport recorded 11.5mm of rain in just one hour between 5am and 6am.

That is more rainfall than it saw in the whole month of May.