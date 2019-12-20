Road users are being urged to take extra care today as traffic builds up with people making their way home for Christmas.

Weather conditions should also be taken into account when planning journeys as a yellow fog warning has been issued for the entire country.

The alert is now in effect, with fog set to be dense in places, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Some driving tests have been cancelled this morning due to dense fog in Carlow, Waterford, Clonmel, Castlebar and parts of Galway, Cork and Limerick.

The RSA says alternative driving tests will be arranged free of charge.

The yellow fog warning from Met Éireann is set to remain valid until 10 o’clock tomorrow morning.