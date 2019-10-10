By Rebecca Stiffe

A major search operation for a missing fisherman has resumed in Cork this morning.

The search is focused off the ocast of Schull, Co Cork after the fisherman, in his 20s, failed to return home yesterday evening.

Gardaí have confirmed that a ship wreckage has since been discovered near the coastline in the Schull area.

Gardaí, the Coast Guard, RNLI and the Navla Service, as well as a number of fishing vessels are assisting in the search.

Investigations are ongiong.

More as we have it