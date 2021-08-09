By Cillian Doyle.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says their recent trolley report has seen the worst hospital overcrowding since Covid began.

It comes as over 381 admitted patients were without beds this morning – the highest figure since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The worst-hit hospitals include Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick with 47 and 41 patients without beds respectively.

In the South East, South Tipperary General Hospital has 14 people waiting on beds while St. Luke’s Hospital for Kilkenny Carlow has 7 people on trolleys.

Both Wexford General Hospital and University Hospital Waterford have 4 people each waiting on a hospital bed.