World's tiniest baby, weighing as light as an apple, born in California

The world’s smallest surviving baby ever born, weighing as light as an apple, was delivered in Sand Diego, California in December last year.

Baby Saybie was delivered at 23 weeks after her mother experienced severe pregnancy complications and weighed just 8.6 ounces (245 grams).

After a five-month stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Sharp Mary Mirch, Saybie was discharged this month as a healthy 5-pound infant.

Saybie’s family wished to remain anonymous, but her mother told how it was “the scariest day of my life. I just felt very uncomfortable and I thought, maybe this is part of the pregnancy.”

Her mother was told she had preeclampsia and that her blood pressure was very high, over 200, and they had to deliver her baby very quickly.

I kept telling them that she’s not going to survive, she’s only 23 weeks.

Registered nurse at the Sharp Mary Birch hospital Courtney Akel said that at 8.6 ounces, there are reservations on survival rates.

Saybie’s mother recounts her husband being told he didn’t have long to spend with her: “They told my husband that he had about an hour with her and that she was going to pass away. But that turned into two hours, which turned into a day, which turned into a week.”

Nurse Emma Wiest said: “I’d heard that we had such a tiny baby and it sounded unbelievable because, I mean she’s about half of the weight as a normal 23-weeker. So I went and saw her and just, you could barely see her on the bed, she was so tiny.”

Nurse Devyn Kohl says goodbye to Saybie, who is being prepared to go home.

Nurse Spring Bridges said: “We do everything we know how to do as well as we can, and after that, it’s really up to our babies. Some really have the strength to go through what they have to go through and grow outside the womb.”

Nurse Kim Norby admitted: “Even when I’m not here, I think about her, like how’s she doing today and that. She’s a miracle, that’s for sure.”

Sadie’s mother became emotional when speaking about the nurses who helped her and her daughter, saying that they became friends. The nurses would also decorate her room with encouraging signs.

“It was a beautiful experience, I love this hospital, everybody from the staff to the security guard, whenever I come in it’s ‘how’s your day?’ Sometimes you just want to hear somebody asking how’s your day.

“I feel blessed. I mean, she is the smallest baby, but… she’s mine,”

Baby Saybie. Picture: Youtube.