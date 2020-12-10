The world’s oldest operational lighthouse is set to reopen to visitors in Co Wexford on Saturday.

Only the outside areas of Hook Lighthouse will be accessible at weekends from December 12th.

Operators of the tourist attraction say tours of the building can’t take place during the pandemic.

The Hook Lighthouse is a building situated on Hook Head at the tip of the Hook Peninsula in County Wexford, in Ireland.

It is one of the oldest lighthouses in the world and the second oldest operating lighthouse in the world, after the Tower of Hercules in Spain.