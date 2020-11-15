Every year, crash victims are remembered on the third Sunday in November and this year is no different.

Communities across the world are asked to ‘Light up for Road Safety’ on World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

With everything else going on in the world, road safety stakeholders are not forgetting those who have died on the roads.

Council buildings, business and homes nationwide along with members of the public are being asked to join in and shine a light in their window between 7 and 8pm to remember those who have died on the roads.

Eimear Kennedy, from Wexford County Council, says its to acknowledge a wide range of people adding ‘it’s to support for all of the people that are affected by road traffic accidents every year, from the front line responders that care and attend to victims of the accidents, to the families who are left behind after there has been a fatality or for the individuals who are left with life long injuries after the result of an accident’.

Eimear is also appealing for the people of the South East to take part as she explains how to get involved, ‘if people could put a light in their window between 7 and 8pm, we would love it if people could show their support from the comfort of their own home’.