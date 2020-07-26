The World Health Organisation (WHO) says keeping students in small groups could help stop an outbreak of coronavirus in a school.

The Department of Education is finalising a plan aimed at fully re-opening schools next month.

It is believed to be worth hundreds of millions of euro- and will include extra substitute teachers and improved cleaning regimes.

The cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss the proposals.

Margaret Harris from the WHO explains how some countries have safely reopened schools:

“Some of the approaches have been to put children into small groups so that you know if indeed a case arises the potential for spread has been very limited.

“You would know where that virus is likely to have been tracked to. So there are many different things you can do as regards reopening schools.”