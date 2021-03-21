Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

By Cillian Doyle.

This World Down Syndrome day you can donate to Down Syndrome Waterford/South Kilkenny and Down Syndrome Ireland while watching a virtual concert.

The virtual concert is kicking off at 7pm tonight (Sunday 21st March 2021) and will help raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland and the Waterford South Kilkenny Branch.

Aoife Daly, mum to Croia, who runs the Facebook page Down with Croia is running the concert on the social media page.

The Waxies, Waterfords Holly Ryan and Jessica Reinl from the Mount Sion Choir are amongst the performers.

Speaking to Beat news, Aoife, mum to Croia – shares why she set up the Down with Croia page and her reason for setting up the event:

“We set it up to promote acceptance around Down Syndrome – to get rid of all the stigma around Down Syndrome – because we got so much support Down Syndrome Ireland and Down Syndrome Waterfordw e just wanted to give back this year.”

People can also get involved today by posting a picture of their socks on social media using the #lotsofsocks