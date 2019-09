SIPTU members who work for a speed-camera operator are to go on strike.

Up to 35 of GoSafe Ireland’s staff have overwhelming voted in favour of the action.

They say they’ve serious concerns about working conditions in the company.

SIPTU’s Brendan Carr also claims a Labour Court recommendation on union recognition hasn’t been implemented.

“The Minister has refused to intervene … and as a result we have been left with no choice but to take this action”