Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland says work on the Waterford North Quays and Michael Street developments is likely to start before the end of the year.

The independent real estate developer and operator say they are currently focused on the pre-development and planning phases.

They aim to develop a significant quality range of assets, meeting the company’s vision for Waterford to be the country’s go-to destination for living, working, shopping and entertainment.

The company says the total investment is estimated to be €350 million, phased over three to five years.

Share it:













Don't Miss