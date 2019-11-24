Work on the the new bridge between Kilkenny and New Ross was halted for a couple of days this month, after one of the workers sustained serious injuries following a workplace incident.

It’s understood that emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident last Wednesday evening, November 13th at approximately 8.20pm.

The man, who is believed to be from Italy, was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the incident by the Health and Safety Authority is ongoing.