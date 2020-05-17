Woodie’s DIY has rolled back on it’s decision to ban under 16s from stores when they reopen tomorrow.

The hardware retailer yesterday announced the move, but later made a u-turn following criticism online.

Karen Kiernan from the single parents’ advocacy group One Family, says other businesses should take note.

She said: ” Retailers are opening up and most are treating people with dignity, they’re welcoming everybody into their shops and they’re treating everybody the same – creating a safe environment for everybody.

“We expect that children don’t go to shops unless they have to and we expect retailers to treat people well.

“We welcome what Woodie’s have done, and we believe that they’ve listened to the public and their customers.”