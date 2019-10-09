Wood you believe it ... Vintage mahogany cabinet making quite a stir in Tralee

You would, or even wood, have to admit it’s uncanny.

A rather unusual mahogany cabinet is causing a bit of a stir in a Tralee antique shop.

In a recent Facebook post Vintage Vendors in Tralee highlighted a Edwardian mahogany display cabinet which many feel has an uncanny resemblance to a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Owner Tom O’Connor pointed out that the natural pattern of the wood grain on the door not only reflects the statue but also does so when the door is removed and turned upside down.

Mr O’Connor revealed how the shop had posted pictures of the cabinet on Facebook and had been viewed over 11,000 times.

“Many have left comments agreeing that the resemblance is striking. We have had plenty visitors to view the cabinet in person and not everyone that comes to visit can see the resemblance but I must admit that when a statue of “Our Lady of Lourdes” was offered up for comparison the resemblance is undeniable.”

Mr O’Connor said he knew little enough as to the origins of the cabinet other than that it is an Edwardian mahogany display cabinet c. 1910 – 1915 which is stamped Greenlands Ltd, Hereford England.

He revealed the piece had made its way to the shop via a residence in Northern Ireland before being purchased by a Tralee man.