The World Health Organisation is urging women to stop drinking alcohol completely if they want to have a baby.

A draft action plan says countries should focus on preventing women of childbearing age from drinking alcohol at all.

The advice is being criticised as ‘unfair’ and ‘unrealistic’.

Mary McAuliffe, Head of clinical services at Waterstone Clinic, says there is no direct correlation between fertility decline and alcohol consumption:

“I think it’s written unfortunately a little bit that looks to be a bit skewed in that way to advising women not to drink alcohol at all.”

“I do think it’s a bit unfair from the perspective of surely as a female that we can take some control over our lives and make plans – and plan around it.”