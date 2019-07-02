A woman has been recorded putting glass in her mouth and pretending to choke on it in a pub in Co Kildare.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says the levels of compensation awards have made it an ‘incentive’ to do these type of acts.

The pub group says it’s “lucky” the owners of Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge has CCTV in place otherwise it could have had a financial impact on the business.

Chief Executive of the VFI Padraig Cribben, says premises are closing down because of a growing ‘compo-culture’:

“This was a set up for a compensation claim and this was a lucky in so far as it was caught.”

“The real attraction is awards for these kind of claims are so high in this county that it is an incentive for people to be fraudulent.”