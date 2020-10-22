A woman is due in court this morning in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into the circulation of images and details shared on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel in November 2019.

14-year-old Ana Kriégel was led from her home in May 2018 to an abandoned house near Lucan where she was subject to a violent attack, murdered and sexually assaulted by two boys.

The two boys, known only as Boy A and Boy B were 13-years-old at the time of Kriégel’s death.

Boy A and Boy B were convicted of her murder, with Boy A being further convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

A court order was in place preventing the boy’s being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

This is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin Region.

The woman will appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court at 10.30 am this morning.