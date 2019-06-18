Women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy are to receive €20,000 each.

The Cabinet signed off on the ex-gratia payments this evening.

The payments will apply to women affected by the non-disclosure of the CervicalCheck audit.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris had asked an independent panel to set the compensation level.

The Department of Health will make payments to those individuals who have applied shortly where the panel has already determined that appropriate disclosure did not take place.

In the coming days, the CervicalCheck Tribunal Bill is due to be published. The Tribunal will hear and determine claims arising from the clinical audit, in particular regarding the reading of smears.

It will be chaired by Ms Justice Mary Irvine, a serving judge of the Superior Courts.