Woman’s life is spared as bra strap stops bullet in Brooklyn shooting
29 July 2019
A Brooklyn woman's life was spared after her bra stopped a bullet at a shooting that killed one person and left 11 injured. Queensboro College student Daniesa Murdaugh told The New York Post that she was told to run, and when she turned around to see, she was shot in the back. The 21-year-old told the NYP: “I know someone was looking out for me,” added Watson. “I pray for my children every single day.” Her mother, Odessa Watson, said: "When the EMS unhooked her bra, the bullet was just sitting in the bra strap and it just fell out. It got caught in there.” Speaking to ABC news, Ms Murdaugh said: "My bra strap. Thank God it was thick enough to save [the bullet] because if it wasn't, it would have went deeper than what it was." She continued: "You can't go outside and have fun without thinking somebody has a gun and I've got to run soon." Brooklyn Bridge. Pictures: Pexels/ Chris Molloy.