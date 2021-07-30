Ben Finnegan

A woman’s set to appear in court in Belfast today after being charged with the murder of a baby boy.

She’s also been charged with the attempted murder of another young child.

On Tuesday night, emergency services were called to a house in Ardoyne in north Belfast, where two young children were seriously injured.

Two-month-old Liam O’Keefe was pronounced dead later that night.

And a two-year-old girl was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but is now said to be stable in hospital.

A 29-year-old woman, who was also in the house, was arrested that evening.

Major Investigation Team Detectives investigating the murder of Liam O’Keefe have charged a 29-year-old woman with his murder. pic.twitter.com/oBs0gaYlFQ — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 30, 2021

Last night she was charged with Liam’s murder and with the attempted murder of another young child.

She’s due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court later today.