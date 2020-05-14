A woman in her 30s is expected to appear before a sitting of Wexford District Court at 5.15pm today charged in connection with the death of a 33 year-old man in Gorey in January.

She was arrested by investigating Gardaí this afternoon, after a man – named as Bray native Philip Doyle – was discovered in the front garden of a house in Ramsgate Village with apparent stab wounds, just before 2am on January 26th of this year.

He was treated by Gardaí and Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.