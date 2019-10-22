Anita Lakner, who moved to Waterford from Poland over fifteen years ago, took part in the National Lottery TV game show last Saturday night.

Anita took home a sum of €27,000 out of a total €187,000 that was won on the game show.

Anita and her husband Robert would often look at the show and while the woman was putting her three year old to bed, her husband let a roar out of him from downstairs.

Anita ran downstairs where Robert was jumping around the living room shouting as Anita’s name had been pulled from the drum on Winning Streak to appear on the next show.

Robert celebrated with a glass of wine while Anita needed a strong cup of tea to help settle her nerves.

The couples other daughter (13) supported her mother from the audience at the show with other members of the family and their friends.

Anita and Robert spend a lot of time together, not just in the family home but outside too as Robert is Anita’s manager in Dungarvan Community Hospital.In her spare time, Anita likes art and occasionally she will do a bit of painting to unwind.

The past week has been such a blur for Anita that she hasn’t given a thought to what to do with winnings from the show but she says it’s a nice problem to have but will be sure to look after her family.

The National Lottery game show is co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy and features some perennial favorite games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.