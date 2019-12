A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Co. Wicklow.

The incident happened in Arklow early this morning.

Gardai said a woman in her early 30s was stabbed at a house in Arklow at around 4:25am this morning.

She has been taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries.

Officers said no arrests have been made and the scene has been sealed off.

They are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Arklow Gardai or any Garda Station