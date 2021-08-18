By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are still at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Wexford.

The two-car collision happened at around 7:50am this morning on the R772 at Scarawalsh.

A woman in her 40s, the driver of one car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 70s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station.