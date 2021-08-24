By Cillian Doyle.

A woman in her 60s has been killed in a collision this morning in Co Tipperary.

Gardai say a car collided with a truck in the townland of Longford Pass on the southbound M8 motorway, south of junction 4 at approximately 11.30am this morning.

The woman’s body has been taken to the mortuary in South Tipperary General, Hospital, where a post mortem exam will take place.

The driver of the truck, a man in his mid 20s, was treated at the scene for shock.

The road remains closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene, and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.