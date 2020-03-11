A garda search is underway for three men after a woman was killed after being hit by a car being used in a robbery in South Dublin.

Another woman escaped with minor injuries.

The incident took place at about 9.20 last night, when a number of men entered a convenience store in Barnhill Road, Dalkey.

They threatened staff and robbed a sum of cash.

They left the scene in a car that was involved in a collision with two female pedestrians in nearby Killiney.

The men abandoned the car at the scene and fled on foot.

The two women – both in their 50s – were brought to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

One of them was in a critical condition and died overnight from her injuries.

The second woman’s injuries were minor.

The three men who were in the car haven’t been located and searches are ongoing.