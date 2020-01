A woman’s been injured following a suspected gas explosion in Wexford Town.

It happened around 9am this morning in a food preparation area at a retail premises on the Quays.

Two units of the fire brigade attended the scene and a number of surrounding premises were evacuated.

The woman was taken to Wexford General Hospital with minor burns.

The area has been sealed off for health and safety reasons.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and investigations are ongoing.