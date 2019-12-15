A woman has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle, road traffic accident in Kilkenny.

The incident occurred at around 7.30am this morning, on the N77 near Dooley’s Garage, between Kilkenny and Ballyragget.

A female understood to be in her 40s, was taken to St.Luke’s hospital, where it has been reported she remains in a serious condition.

The N77 is currently closed halfway between Ballyragget and Hennebry’s Cross, north of Kilkenny City.

Gardaí are currently carrying out a forensic examination at the scene, and the road will remain closed until further notice.