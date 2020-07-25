This article has been updated in line with new information from Waterford Gardaí.

Two people are in hospital following an accident on the Tipperary/Waterford border this morning.

It’s a female motorcyclist collided with a car this morning, on the Ballymacarbery to Clonmel road, near Newcastle.

The incident took place at around 10 this morning, with the stretch of road on the R671 since being cleared.

It’s understood neither of the parties’ injuries are life threatening, with one taken to the Mercy and another to University Hospital Waterford.