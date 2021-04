By Joleen Murphy

A female was discovered unconscious on the Back Strand in Tramore yesterday evening.

The woman was found at approximately 7.30 p.m.

A fisherman administered CPR and Gardaí and the Tramore Coast Guard attended the scene.

It’s understood the Coast Guard attended the scene of the incident due to its location and a number of vehicles were present.

The female was removed and taken to University Hospital Waterford.