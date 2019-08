A woman in her 60s has died in a collision on the N62, Thurles to Templemore Road.

At around 2.30am this morning, a male truck driver in his mid 40s was in a collision with a car at Dovea, Bouladuff in Thurles.

The woman driving the car, who was in her mid-60s, was fatally injured and her body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place while a forensic examination takes place.