A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Wexford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Father of three Philip Doyle, aged 33, was found with stab wounds in the front garden of a house in Ramsgate Village in Gorey.

He was treated by gardaí and emergency services but died at the scene.

30-year-old Sarah Doyle was arrested at the scene and charged today with an offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

She appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this evening where Gardai gave evidence.

There was no objection to bail and the judge remanded the woman on bail to appear again on April 15th.