A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the discovery of the bodies of three children at a property in Newcastle, Co. Dublin last Friday.

The woman arrested was found at the scene and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital following the incident.

She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The bodies of nine-year-old Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh who was seven, and their sister Carla, who was three, were discovered in a house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle on Friday evening.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on their bodies but gardaí say they will not be releasing the results for operational purposes.

Gardaí say it could be up to a week before the results of toxicology tests are known.