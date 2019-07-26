26 July 2019
€9,000 worth of Cocaine has been seized in Kilkenny.
Gardaí stopped and searched a woman in her thirties at Beechlawn.
She was arrested and charged under the misuse of drugs act and is to be appear before Kilkenny District Court.
