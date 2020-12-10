A woman has been arrested after the discovery of a mortar launcher at Dublin Port.

The weapon was found overnight, after Revenue and Customs officers stopped and searched an Eastern European registered van at around 1am.

The bomb disposal unit was called and confirmed the weapon to be “safe”.

The driver of the van, a woman in her 20s, was arrested and detained at Store Street Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí said they believe the decommissioned Russian mortar launcher was destined for a private collection in Northern Ireland.

They said they are satisfied there was no criminal intent and investigations are ongoing.