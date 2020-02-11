A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a truck in Cork.

Gardaí are investigating the road traffic collision which claimed the life of a woman in Cork City yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3.50pm in the Smith Street area of the city.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced dead.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area from the time of the collision, to contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.