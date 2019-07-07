A woman has died after a crash in Portarlington, Co Laois.

Gardai are investigating the collision that happened on Lea Road, on Sunday at around 8.20am.

The woman, aged in her mid-20s, was fatally injured when her car collided with another vehicle.

Her body was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Monday.

The four occupants of the second car, a family, were injured and were taken to hospital, but are not in a life-threatening condition.

The driver and one passenger, the father and one of his children, were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital while the mother and another child were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact them in Portlaoise on 057 – 7864100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.– Press Association