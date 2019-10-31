The oldest student to graduate from WIT will receive his degree this morning.
82-year-old Tom Boyle from Co. Wexford will pick up his BA in Irish and English today.
Tom travelled to college each day from Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford – a 47km round trip that includes taking a ferry.
Boyle shot to fame in 2016 when a video of his classmates singing happy birthday to him went viral.
Tom had started his studies at WIT initially as a Law student before making the move to Arts. He has previously said that his only regret is he didn’t return to college sooner.
Eleven ceremonies take place across the three days during which 2,457 graduates will be conferred with academic awards up to doctorate level.