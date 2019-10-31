The oldest student to graduate from WIT will receive his degree this morning.

82-year-old Tom Boyle from Co. Wexford will pick up his BA in Irish and English today.

Tom travelled to college each day from Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford – a 47km round trip that includes taking a ferry.

Boyle shot to fame in 2016 when a video of his classmates singing happy birthday to him went viral.