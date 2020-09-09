A friend of a boy accused of murdering a teen during a melee in a Dublin park has told the Central Criminal Court he heard one of the deceased’s friends laughing following the fatal stabbing.

The witness, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, told James Dwyer SC for the prosecution that after the fight broke out he saw Azzam Raguragui being stabbed twice in the leg. He described Mr Raguragui’s friends as Arabs, and said that following the stabbing: “One of the Arabs was laughing on the phone saying Azzam got stabbed.”

The 17-year-old accused has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not (NOT) guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Azzam Raguragui at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on May 10, 2019. Mr Raguragui was stabbed five times.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.