By Steve Neville

A book about what life has been like for the Cox family since an attack on Liverpool fan Seán will be published later this year.

Seán Cox suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack before 2018’s Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

The book, titled With Hope in Your Heart, will be written by Seán’s wife Martina.

The memoir, written with Newstalk’s Susan Keogh, will be published on October 23.

The book “recalls how, on 24 April 2018, life was changed irrevocably for Martina and her family when Seán was left unable to walk or talk following the 17-second brutal attack, and brings the story right up to date with Seán returning to the family home for the first time in almost two years, just as the coronavirus lockdown took hold,” said a statement.

“It tells how the tremendous support of community at home and from the extended Liverpool FC supporters helped the Cox family along the way.

“The special place that Seán has in the hearts and minds of management, players, and fans at the club, was shown once again when Liverpool took home the Premier League title after a 30-year wait.

“The club confirmed that the banner honouring Seán will be displayed in the famous Kop stand for the rest of the season.”

Ms Cox said: “The last two years have been unimaginably difficult but our love for Seán and determination that he gets the best care possible has kept us going.

“It has been an uphill battle but he is making progress every day.

“The book emphasises how, with the help of family, community, Liverpool and tens of thousands of people across the world who were touched by Seán’s story, we have achieved what was thought to be impossible and we are so grateful for that.”

The book will also feature a forward written by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

In it, the German coach writes: “I often get asked about leadership in football but in ‘real life’ I can think of no greater example of what a leader is than Seán’s wife, Martina.

“I have followed what she has done for her husband and her family and it has humbled me.”

Commissioning Editor Sarah Liddy said: “This is a remarkable story of turning heartbreak into hope. Readers will be in awe of Martina’s strength and determination to get the best care for her husband in the face of incredible challenges.

“At its heart this is a love story. The kind of love that conquers all.”

Last month, after Liverpool won their first Premier League title, the club’s CEO paid tribute to Mr Cox.

Peter Moore said: “One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this…thinking of you this evening Sean.

“You’ll Never, Ever, Walk Alone.”

With Hope in Your Heart will be published by Gill Books on Friday, 23 October 2020, priced at €16.99.