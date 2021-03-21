By Cillian Doyle.

“Any activity is better than none – and more activity is better.”

That’s the view of WIT Public Health lecturer Dr Niamh Murphy as Waterford Institute of Technology turns its focus to levels of activity in Ireland as part of a global study.

‘The silent pandemic of physical inactivity’ is the topic of new research from WIT and Sport Ireland.

According to the findings, Ireland is taking the right steps towards increasing activity levels.

Speaking to Beat News, Dr Niamh Murphy, says though the research found improvements – but there’s room for more:

“We have seen that during the pandemic people have really embraced physical activity – and this a really important thing – physical activity is perhaps the greatest wonder drug of them all – it impacts on all aspects of health and I think there is a lot of room for improvement there.”

“At the moment in Ireland, 38% of women meet the physical activity guidelines – 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity. 54% of men meet the physical activity guidelines – so we have quite a lot of room for improvement.”