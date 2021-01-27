Waterford Institute of Technology is offering one-to-one virtual appointments ahead of the CAO deadline next week.

The aim is to give applicants the chance to ask questions they might have, to ensure they are making the right college choices for them.

The CAO dealine is 5:15pm on Monday the 1st of February.

Speaking to Beat News John Power from W.I.T says these virtual drop-ins are ideal for a prospective student or parent:

“They should really research their options and make sure they’re choosing the college courses for the right reasons.”

“It is obviously a stressful time for them and that’s why the supports at WIT aim to reduce some of that stress.”