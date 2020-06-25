If you’ve applied for college in September, you’re being urged to check your CAO.

The deadline to apply is on the 1st of July and students are being encouraged to ensure their choices are in order of preference.

A CAO talk is being hosted online by WIT in 30 minute slots all day.

Speaking to Beat news, John Power from WIT, explains more:

“It’s a talk for parents and for students who are wishing to study with us in September”

“You join us by zoom, we will have members from our accommodations teams, fees and grants and student life and learning teams to answer all of your questions.”