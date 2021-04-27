Kevin Galvin

The South-East is another step closer to the establishment of a Technological University, after the Governing Body of WIT approved the application for technological university designation.

That’s despite academic staff at the Institute of Technology voting against terms for the merger last week.

After Carlow staff rejected the move in 2019, a consultation period followed before they endorsed the memorandum of understanding, however this decision is now expected to anger staff at the Waterford institute who voted no to the move last Friday.

In a statement today, the Institute say “decision is not only supported by the strength of the application document but also our staff and students’ contribution to and engagement in workstreams, working groups and an impressive amount of ongoing TU project activities.”

“This is an exciting step towards the delivery of the technological university which will be collectively shaped by our staff, students and stakeholders.

“The WIT Governing Body would like to take this opportunity to thank all our community for their commitment and dedication to creating the region’s first university.

“Today is a significant step on our journey to university designation. We must acknowledge this and be proud of all that we have achieved. We know that there is still more to do before we succeed in our goal and the institute is committed to continuing the robust engagement process to deliver the university this region has long awaited.”

The institute said it wouldn’t be available to command until after the IT Carlow Governing Body meeting, which takes place on Thursday