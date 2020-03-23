Waterford Institute of Technology have confirmed that the WIT Arena will be a second COVID-19 test centre in Waterford.

There have already been centres setup in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Moyle Rovers near Clonmel, Tipperary, and one in Waterford city, and Wexford, while a centre in Carlow will be setup in the coming days.

A statement from the third-level institute today read:

“Waterford Institute in Technology in partnership with UPMC under the direction of the HSE have commenced preparations to set up a testing facility for Covid-19 at the WIT Arena. The institute is proud to be able to be part of the national response to this pandemic. In these extraordinary times we must all play our part and we are comforted that we can make a contribution in this way. To ensure patient confidentiality and public confidence in the process, media and the general public must stay away from testing facilities including the WIT Arena.”

Earlier it was announced that 219 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.