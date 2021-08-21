A walk in covid-19 vaccination centre is open at the WIT Arena today.

The clinic will be open from 11am to 2pm and no appointment is necessary.

Those that visit the centre will be able to avail of either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine which will be available to anyone over the age of 16.

However, second doses of the vaccine will only be available to those who have received their first dose at least 21 days ago.

Attendees will also only be able to receive a second dose of the same vaccine they previously had and you should bring proof of your first dose such as your vaccination card, along with you to the arena.

If you haven’t already registered on the HSE portal you can register at the centre. You’ll need to bring your PPS number, photo ID, your eircode as well as an email and mobile number.

However, if you did register online, the centre will have your details already.